Maurice J. Duca Sells 2,931 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.32, for a total value of $730,756.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AppFolio Price Performance
AppFolio stock opened at $248.87 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $256.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.57.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppFolio
Institutional Trading of AppFolio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Oberndorf William E bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,020,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $12,941,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AppFolio
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.