Maurice J. Duca Sells 2,931 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.32, for a total value of $730,756.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppFolio stock opened at $248.87 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $256.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.57.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Oberndorf William E bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,020,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $12,941,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

