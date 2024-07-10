MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.44. MediciNova shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 8,280 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediciNova in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.72.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

