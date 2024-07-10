Merline Saintil Sells 1,182 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $58,848.12.

Shares of GTLB opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

