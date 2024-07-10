Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $145.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 117.61%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mesa Laboratories

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.