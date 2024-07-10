Metahero (HERO) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $772,211.17 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Get Metahero alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.