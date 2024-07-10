Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition
Metals Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:MTAL opened at $14.33 on Friday. Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.
About Metals Acquisition
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
