Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Metals Acquisition

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTAL. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $17,970,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 272,727 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTAL opened at $14.33 on Friday. Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.