Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 26th

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn ($0.04) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,400.0%.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $323.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.72. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

