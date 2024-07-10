MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $40.12 or 0.00068557 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $228.15 million and $9.02 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 40.723536 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $9,224,362.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

