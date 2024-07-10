Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $109.78

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 109.78 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 118.40 ($1.52). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 116.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 2,506,612 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 145 ($1.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,662.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

In other news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 349,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £408,506.67 ($523,256.91). In other news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 349,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £408,506.67 ($523,256.91). Also, insider Salma Shah acquired 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £2,784.80 ($3,567.06). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,365. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

