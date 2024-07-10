Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $975.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $850.00 to $975.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $779.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $846.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.86, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $868.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at $706,200,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total transaction of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,200,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,311 shares of company stock worth $53,882,031 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.