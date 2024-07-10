Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $395.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $420.27.

Moody’s stock opened at $435.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.65. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $437.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

