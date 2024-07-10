Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 195 ($2.50).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Moonpig Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Moonpig Group

Shares of MOON opened at GBX 201 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £690.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,010.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.89. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145.60 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 201 ($2.57).

In other news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.33), for a total value of £1,117,867.66 ($1,431,878.65). 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

