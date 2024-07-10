Morgan Stanley Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $12.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMBL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMBL

Bumble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 109,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,530. Bumble has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after acquiring an additional 613,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,370,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.