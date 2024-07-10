Morgan Stanley Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $33.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Get Match Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 156,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,433. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after buying an additional 2,143,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after buying an additional 2,130,646 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,613,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Match Group by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after buying an additional 1,165,576 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.