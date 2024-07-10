Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $105.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MS. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,435 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,867,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,481,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,528 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,714,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

