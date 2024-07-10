Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $107,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Mosaic by 1,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,936,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.