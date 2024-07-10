Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,827,000 after acquiring an additional 460,257 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,635,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,303 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

