Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

