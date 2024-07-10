Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,062 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Urban Edge Properties worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

UE opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 63.27% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $109.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on Urban Edge Properties

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.