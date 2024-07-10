Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 20,629 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of TriCo Bancshares worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,612,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 317,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,643,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 77,221 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $131.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

