Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.