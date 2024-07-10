Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,417 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,935 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $121,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 664,662 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $88,181,000 after buying an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.88.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

