Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,273,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.52. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

