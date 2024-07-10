Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of BellRing Brands worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $23,552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 91.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

