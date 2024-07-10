Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 323.52, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

