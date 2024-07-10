Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of PJT Partners worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $112.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.06.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

