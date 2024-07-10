Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,858.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,106,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after acquiring an additional 64,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Range Resources by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,702,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Mizuho raised their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

