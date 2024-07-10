Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 465,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $81,069,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 669.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 114,795 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $15,493,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.49 and a 200-day moving average of $183.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.