Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.59 and a twelve month high of $332.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,604. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.10.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

