Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,758 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $222.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.23.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.10.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

