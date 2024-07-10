Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 67,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after buying an additional 859,227 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.52 and a 200-day moving average of $179.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

