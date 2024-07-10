Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 56,394 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

