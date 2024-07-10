Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $92.75 and a 1-year high of $140.46.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

