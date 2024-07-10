Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,301.77 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.11 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,453.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total transaction of $6,005,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $26,785,228. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

