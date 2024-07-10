Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $448.09 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

