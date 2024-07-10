Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Horizon by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,840,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 312,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,485,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 615,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.