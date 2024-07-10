Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $141.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.