Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU) Shares Up 0.4%

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETDU. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,944,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

