Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.66

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.66 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 11671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.