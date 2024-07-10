National Bank Financial Comments on Cineplex Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research note issued on Sunday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$294.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.60 million.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Cineplex stock opened at C$8.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.41. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$9.76. The company has a market cap of C$548.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

