National Bank Financial Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.49.

NYSE AQN opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,226,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,521,000 after buying an additional 542,696 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,223,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after buying an additional 620,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,292,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,312,000 after buying an additional 99,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

