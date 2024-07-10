National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.95

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $69.95, with a volume of 296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,173,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

