NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.57

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.57 and traded as high as $38.80. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 151,650 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $192.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

