Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $775.00 at TD Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $638.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $685.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $646.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.