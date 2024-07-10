NetMind Token Price Down 27.1% This Week (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $154.29 million and $2.60 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00007040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,363,636 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 4.04098295 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,429,478.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

