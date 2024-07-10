New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $265.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.01. The company has a market cap of $485.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

