NexGen Energy Ltd. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts (TSE:NXE)

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Financial cut their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.14.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

TSE NXE opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.17. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02).

Insider Transactions at NexGen Energy

In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.