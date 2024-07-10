NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 914,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,411,000 after buying an additional 192,804 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

