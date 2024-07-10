NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Marathon Capitl restated an equal weight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE NEP opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.8925 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.05%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,025 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

