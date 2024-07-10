Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 7,891 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

